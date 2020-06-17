All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

524 South Carr Street

524 South Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 South Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Upgraded Home in Lakewood Walking distance from Kountze Lake - Amazing fully upgraded home with $15,000 worth of renovtions! Newer granite in kitchen, backsplash, laminate on 1st floor, stone wall tiles, new carpet, new blinds, stainless steel appliances, tile in bathrooms, new handles, covered patio, and A/C! This home is move in ready for a new owner. Don't miss this opportunity! Walking distance from Kountze Lake! 5 min from Bel-Mar shoppig center! Lots of parks close by! 15 min from the mountains!

*In the case this property is listed for sale, we will purchase the property, and lease it to you, at the listed rent, ask for more details!*

#shopforahomeforsaletorent #chooseyourrental #leaseoption

Broker reciprocity by Brokers Guild-Cherry Creek Ltd.

(RLNE4795339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 South Carr Street have any available units?
524 South Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 524 South Carr Street have?
Some of 524 South Carr Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 South Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 South Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 South Carr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 South Carr Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 South Carr Street offer parking?
No, 524 South Carr Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 South Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 South Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 South Carr Street have a pool?
No, 524 South Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 South Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 524 South Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 South Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 South Carr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 South Carr Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 524 South Carr Street has units with air conditioning.
