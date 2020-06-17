524 South Carr Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Upgraded Home in Lakewood Walking distance from Kountze Lake - Amazing fully upgraded home with $15,000 worth of renovtions! Newer granite in kitchen, backsplash, laminate on 1st floor, stone wall tiles, new carpet, new blinds, stainless steel appliances, tile in bathrooms, new handles, covered patio, and A/C! This home is move in ready for a new owner. Don't miss this opportunity! Walking distance from Kountze Lake! 5 min from Bel-Mar shoppig center! Lots of parks close by! 15 min from the mountains!



