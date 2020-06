Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This beautiful home features brand new carpet in the large family room and all three bedrooms. The family room also has a wood burning fireplace. There is also hardwood floors in the dining room, a spacious eat-in kitchen and a private backyard with a covered porch. Walking distance to Belmar Park, close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com