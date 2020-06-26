Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

396 Upham St. Available 07/06/19 SECLUDED AND SPACIOUS! LARGE SHARED BACKYARD YOU HAVE TO SEE TO BELIEVE! - 12 or 24 month lease.

Tenants pay gas and electric only. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

No pets.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat & Central A/C

Available for showings by appointment and move in 7/6. Properties can be held with negotiation.



A beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath town home built in 1975 with 1806 finished sq. ft. Large main floor family room with wood burning fireplace. Newer double pane windows. Main floor 1/2 bath and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Large dining room open to U shaped kitchen. Huge covered patio accessible from dining room. Big HOA maintained yard and home backs to open space. Large partially finished basement with newer carpet and second main living area. Upstairs features 2 good size bedrooms and 1 large master bed with walk in closet and private bath with small patio as well. Lots of storage in basement and attached 2 car garage. Located right at 6th and Wadsworth giving easy access to Golden or Downtown Denver. Close to O'kane Park and a short drive to Belmar shopping district.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4911502)