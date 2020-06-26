All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

396 Upham St.

396 Upham Street · No Longer Available
Location

396 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
396 Upham St. Available 07/06/19 SECLUDED AND SPACIOUS! LARGE SHARED BACKYARD YOU HAVE TO SEE TO BELIEVE! - 12 or 24 month lease.
Tenants pay gas and electric only. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.
No pets.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat & Central A/C
Available for showings by appointment and move in 7/6. Properties can be held with negotiation.

A beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath town home built in 1975 with 1806 finished sq. ft. Large main floor family room with wood burning fireplace. Newer double pane windows. Main floor 1/2 bath and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Large dining room open to U shaped kitchen. Huge covered patio accessible from dining room. Big HOA maintained yard and home backs to open space. Large partially finished basement with newer carpet and second main living area. Upstairs features 2 good size bedrooms and 1 large master bed with walk in closet and private bath with small patio as well. Lots of storage in basement and attached 2 car garage. Located right at 6th and Wadsworth giving easy access to Golden or Downtown Denver. Close to O'kane Park and a short drive to Belmar shopping district.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4911502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 Upham St. have any available units?
396 Upham St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 396 Upham St. have?
Some of 396 Upham St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Upham St. currently offering any rent specials?
396 Upham St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Upham St. pet-friendly?
No, 396 Upham St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 396 Upham St. offer parking?
Yes, 396 Upham St. offers parking.
Does 396 Upham St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 396 Upham St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Upham St. have a pool?
No, 396 Upham St. does not have a pool.
Does 396 Upham St. have accessible units?
No, 396 Upham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Upham St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 Upham St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 396 Upham St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 396 Upham St. has units with air conditioning.
