394 Depew St

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom townhouse in Lakewood! Perfect for families! Has large, medium, and small bedrooms.



*This spacious, 2-level townhome includes:



-Hardwood floors

-W/D Hook-ups

-Large kitchen with ample counter space

-Plenty of closets

-Great sunshine

-Extra storage off of back patio

-1 Assigned parking spot, (extra available/$25)

-Easy access to Sheridan Blvd & Highway 6



Details:

-$1000 Deposit

-1 Small pet, 25lbs or less with additional fees

-$25 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, sewer, trash, heat). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas.

-$45 application fee per adult



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



