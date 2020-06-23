394 Depew St

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom townhouse in Lakewood! Perfect for families! Has large, medium, and small bedrooms.
*This spacious, 2-level townhome includes:
-Hardwood floors
-W/D Hook-ups
-Large kitchen with ample counter space
-Plenty of closets
-Great sunshine
-Extra storage off of back patio
-1 Assigned parking spot, (extra available/$25)
-Easy access to Sheridan Blvd & Highway 6
Details:
-$1000 Deposit
-1 Small pet, 25lbs or less with additional fees
-$25 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, sewer, trash, heat). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas.
-$45 application fee per adult
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
