394 Depew St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

394 Depew St

394 Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

394 Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46240170b9 ----
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom townhouse in Lakewood! Perfect for families! Has large, medium, and small bedrooms.

*This spacious, 2-level townhome includes:

-Hardwood floors
-W/D Hook-ups
-Large kitchen with ample counter space
-Plenty of closets
-Great sunshine
-Extra storage off of back patio
-1 Assigned parking spot, (extra available/$25)
-Easy access to Sheridan Blvd & Highway 6

Details:
-$1000 Deposit
-1 Small pet, 25lbs or less with additional fees
-$25 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, sewer, trash, heat). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas.
-$45 application fee per adult

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thanks for Viewing!
Contact Deerwoods Today!
303-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Depew St have any available units?
394 Depew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 394 Depew St have?
Some of 394 Depew St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 Depew St currently offering any rent specials?
394 Depew St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Depew St pet-friendly?
Yes, 394 Depew St is pet friendly.
Does 394 Depew St offer parking?
Yes, 394 Depew St does offer parking.
Does 394 Depew St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 Depew St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Depew St have a pool?
No, 394 Depew St does not have a pool.
Does 394 Depew St have accessible units?
No, 394 Depew St does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Depew St have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 Depew St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Depew St have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 Depew St does not have units with air conditioning.
