Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
384 Depew St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

384 Depew St

384 Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

384 Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/007134e05a ---- Hardwood floors W/D Hook-ups Large bright windows Large kitchen & counter space Plenty of closet storage Extra storage off of back patio 1 Assigned parking spot, (extra available/$25) Easy access to Sheridan Blvd & Highway 6 $45 Application fee $1000 Security deposit $25 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, sewer, trash, heat) - Tenant billed separately for electric & gas 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar 3BR townhome unit - exact colors, finishes, & appliance brands may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Depew St have any available units?
384 Depew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 384 Depew St have?
Some of 384 Depew St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Depew St currently offering any rent specials?
384 Depew St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Depew St pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 Depew St is pet friendly.
Does 384 Depew St offer parking?
Yes, 384 Depew St offers parking.
Does 384 Depew St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Depew St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Depew St have a pool?
No, 384 Depew St does not have a pool.
Does 384 Depew St have accessible units?
No, 384 Depew St does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Depew St have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Depew St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Depew St have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Depew St does not have units with air conditioning.

