3275 South Ammons Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available for move in on 8/31/2020

Rent - $1,150

Deposit - $1,150

No smokers

One dog (small) may be approved with an additional deposit of $500. Dog must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breeds only.



Large ground floor condo! New interior paint and new carpet to be completed this month! Open layout! Kitchen with all appliances, eating space, large living room with wood burning fireplace! Central Air Conditioning! Huge bedroom with walk-in closet. Full-size washer and dryer.



**One car garage (#56) and street parking.



**Washer and dryer are their for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they fail to operate.

Contact us to schedule a showing.