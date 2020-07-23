All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
3275 South Ammons Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

3275 South Ammons Street

3275 South Ammons Street · (720) 575-7298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3275 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
***COMING SOON***
**Showings begin AFTER 7/29/2020.
**Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/29/2020. Some websites may lead you to believe you have a scheduled showing but please understand we are not accepting showings until after 7/29/2020.
**Many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.

Available for move in on 8/31/2020
Rent - $1,150
Deposit - $1,150
No smokers
One dog (small) may be approved with an additional deposit of $500. Dog must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breeds only.

Large ground floor condo! New interior paint and new carpet to be completed this month! Open layout! Kitchen with all appliances, eating space, large living room with wood burning fireplace! Central Air Conditioning! Huge bedroom with walk-in closet. Full-size washer and dryer.

**One car garage (#56) and street parking.

**Washer and dryer are their for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they fail to operate.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 South Ammons Street have any available units?
3275 South Ammons Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3275 South Ammons Street have?
Some of 3275 South Ammons Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3275 South Ammons Street currently offering any rent specials?
3275 South Ammons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 South Ammons Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3275 South Ammons Street is pet friendly.
Does 3275 South Ammons Street offer parking?
Yes, 3275 South Ammons Street offers parking.
Does 3275 South Ammons Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3275 South Ammons Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 South Ammons Street have a pool?
No, 3275 South Ammons Street does not have a pool.
Does 3275 South Ammons Street have accessible units?
No, 3275 South Ammons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 South Ammons Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3275 South Ammons Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3275 South Ammons Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3275 South Ammons Street has units with air conditioning.
