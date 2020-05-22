3243 S. Estes St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 Estes Townhome - Property Id: 121140



Location, location, location! Available June 1st, Jefferson County Schools, Bear Creek middle and high schools, busing, bike paths, open space everywhere, priced right! Within view of pool, central air, parking in front of unit. Great roommate setup, 2 "master bedrooms" with both rooms having separate vanity areas outside the bath/shower rooms. Small dog ok $25/mth extra, no cats. Showing unit M-F 10-5 must give current tenants 24 hr notice, please call to make an appointment today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121140

Property Id 121140



(RLNE4883203)