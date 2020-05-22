All apartments in Lakewood
3243 S. Estes St.
3243 S. Estes St.

3243 South Estes Street · No Longer Available
Location

3243 South Estes Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Estes Townhome - Property Id: 121140

Location, location, location! Available June 1st, Jefferson County Schools, Bear Creek middle and high schools, busing, bike paths, open space everywhere, priced right! Within view of pool, central air, parking in front of unit. Great roommate setup, 2 "master bedrooms" with both rooms having separate vanity areas outside the bath/shower rooms. Small dog ok $25/mth extra, no cats. Showing unit M-F 10-5 must give current tenants 24 hr notice, please call to make an appointment today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121140
Property Id 121140

(RLNE4883203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 S. Estes St. have any available units?
3243 S. Estes St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3243 S. Estes St. have?
Some of 3243 S. Estes St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 S. Estes St. currently offering any rent specials?
3243 S. Estes St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 S. Estes St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3243 S. Estes St. is pet friendly.
Does 3243 S. Estes St. offer parking?
Yes, 3243 S. Estes St. offers parking.
Does 3243 S. Estes St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3243 S. Estes St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 S. Estes St. have a pool?
Yes, 3243 S. Estes St. has a pool.
Does 3243 S. Estes St. have accessible units?
No, 3243 S. Estes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 S. Estes St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3243 S. Estes St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3243 S. Estes St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3243 S. Estes St. has units with air conditioning.
