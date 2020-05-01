2644 S Orchard St.

Amenities

- Never been lived in Signature 4 home in desirable Solterra. Enjoy the open floorplan with abundance of natural light. Wonderful indoor/outdoor space is perfect for entertaining. Main floor office with access to outside! Oversized 2 car garage w/ mud-room. Upstairs boasts a large master suite with walk in closet and five piece bath. There are two additional bedrooms and additional full bath. Huge finished basement with spacious bedroom & full bath. Located near beautiful Solterra park and tennis courts. Don't miss your opportunity to live in the desirable Solterra development with beautiful pool and clubhouse!!!



(RLNE4490010)