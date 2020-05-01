All apartments in Lakewood
2644 S Orchard St.

2644 South Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2644 South Orchard Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
- Never been lived in Signature 4 home in desirable Solterra. Enjoy the open floorplan with abundance of natural light. Wonderful indoor/outdoor space is perfect for entertaining. Main floor office with access to outside! Oversized 2 car garage w/ mud-room. Upstairs boasts a large master suite with walk in closet and five piece bath. There are two additional bedrooms and additional full bath. Huge finished basement with spacious bedroom & full bath. Located near beautiful Solterra park and tennis courts. Don't miss your opportunity to live in the desirable Solterra development with beautiful pool and clubhouse!!!

(RLNE4490010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 S Orchard St. have any available units?
2644 S Orchard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2644 S Orchard St. have?
Some of 2644 S Orchard St.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 S Orchard St. currently offering any rent specials?
2644 S Orchard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 S Orchard St. pet-friendly?
No, 2644 S Orchard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2644 S Orchard St. offer parking?
Yes, 2644 S Orchard St. does offer parking.
Does 2644 S Orchard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 S Orchard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 S Orchard St. have a pool?
Yes, 2644 S Orchard St. has a pool.
Does 2644 S Orchard St. have accessible units?
No, 2644 S Orchard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 S Orchard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2644 S Orchard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 S Orchard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 S Orchard St. does not have units with air conditioning.
