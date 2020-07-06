All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

2565 Willow Lane

2565 Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2565 Willow Lane, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Applewood Home - Property Id: 171915

Applewood ranch style home with view of Maple Grove Reservoir. Attached 2 car oversized garage plus offstreet parking. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the basement. Family room and formal living room on main floor and a large finished basement. Covered patio. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are negotiable and require a non-refundable pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171915p
Property Id 171915

(RLNE5269205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 Willow Lane have any available units?
2565 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2565 Willow Lane have?
Some of 2565 Willow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2565 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2565 Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2565 Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2565 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2565 Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 2565 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 2565 Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2565 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2565 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2565 Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2565 Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2565 Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

