2565 Willow Lane

Applewood Home - Property Id: 171915
Applewood ranch style home with view of Maple Grove Reservoir. Attached 2 car oversized garage plus offstreet parking. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the basement. Family room and formal living room on main floor and a large finished basement. Covered patio. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are negotiable and require a non-refundable pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171915p
