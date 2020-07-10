255 Ammons St.

Amenities

VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE, GREAT RANCH, HARDWOODS, GARAGE, STORAGE, LARGE LOT - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)

Tenant pays all utilities.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No Smoking.

Hot water baseboard heat and swamp cooler.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Property can be held with negotiation.



Ranch home with 2 beds, 1 bath and 1116 square feet built-in 1951. Huge lot with low maintenance xeriscape. Home features a one-car garage and storage shed. Original hardwood floors in the main living area were just refinished. A large gas fireplace anchors the large living room with lots of natural light. New carpet in both beds. Some updates in the kitchen. Large covered patio with gas installed for a grill. Remodeled bath with new tile, fixtures, and glass shower surround. Ceiling fans throughout. Great location just off 6th and Wadsworth. Quiet street with large lots. Easy access to 6th ave and downtown, mountains or golden. Near Belmar, O'Kane Park and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5806588)