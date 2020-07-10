All apartments in Lakewood
Location

255 Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE, GREAT RANCH, HARDWOODS, GARAGE, STORAGE, LARGE LOT - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)
Tenant pays all utilities.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No Smoking.
Hot water baseboard heat and swamp cooler.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Property can be held with negotiation.

Ranch home with 2 beds, 1 bath and 1116 square feet built-in 1951. Huge lot with low maintenance xeriscape. Home features a one-car garage and storage shed. Original hardwood floors in the main living area were just refinished. A large gas fireplace anchors the large living room with lots of natural light. New carpet in both beds. Some updates in the kitchen. Large covered patio with gas installed for a grill. Remodeled bath with new tile, fixtures, and glass shower surround. Ceiling fans throughout. Great location just off 6th and Wadsworth. Quiet street with large lots. Easy access to 6th ave and downtown, mountains or golden. Near Belmar, O'Kane Park and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5806588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Ammons St. have any available units?
255 Ammons St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 255 Ammons St. have?
Some of 255 Ammons St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Ammons St. currently offering any rent specials?
255 Ammons St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Ammons St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Ammons St. is pet friendly.
Does 255 Ammons St. offer parking?
Yes, 255 Ammons St. offers parking.
Does 255 Ammons St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Ammons St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Ammons St. have a pool?
No, 255 Ammons St. does not have a pool.
Does 255 Ammons St. have accessible units?
No, 255 Ammons St. does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Ammons St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Ammons St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Ammons St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Ammons St. does not have units with air conditioning.

