Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

2359 South Eldridge Street

2359 South Eldridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2359 South Eldridge Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 2,732 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, , a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views, wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony, patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Coyote Gulch Park. Also nearby are Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Starbucks, King Soopers, Safeway, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Rooney Ranch Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, and Green Mountain High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

