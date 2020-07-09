2359 South Eldridge Street

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 2,732 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, , a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views, wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony, patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Coyote Gulch Park. Also nearby are Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Starbucks, King Soopers, Safeway, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Rooney Ranch Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, and Green Mountain High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Contact us to schedule a showing.