Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2229 S Eldridge Ct.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

2229 S Eldridge Ct.

2229 South Eldridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

2229 South Eldridge Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
online portal
2229 S Eldridge Ct. Available 04/04/20 Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Lakewood Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Backyard, and 2-Car Garage - Located in a charming, quiet neighborhood, this home is within walking distance to many parks, walking, hiking, and biking trails. Featuring a spacious interior with modern updates throughout. Enjoy being within close proximity to both Denver and the Mountains. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

*More photos coming soon!

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One small dog negotiable.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3569776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 S Eldridge Ct. have any available units?
2229 S Eldridge Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2229 S Eldridge Ct. have?
Some of 2229 S Eldridge Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 S Eldridge Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2229 S Eldridge Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 S Eldridge Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 S Eldridge Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2229 S Eldridge Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2229 S Eldridge Ct. offers parking.
Does 2229 S Eldridge Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 S Eldridge Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 S Eldridge Ct. have a pool?
No, 2229 S Eldridge Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2229 S Eldridge Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2229 S Eldridge Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 S Eldridge Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 S Eldridge Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 S Eldridge Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 S Eldridge Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
