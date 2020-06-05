All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1796 Robb Street

1796 Robb Street · No Longer Available
Location

1796 Robb Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2 story townhome with finished basement. Main floor has living room w/ fireplace, dining room, half bathroom and kitchen - complete with dine in area, pantry and built in desk. Second floor has master bedroom with two closets, and a jack and jill full bathroom between bedrooms 2 and 3. Finished basement has family room with fireplace, dry bar, large laundry room with front loading washer and dryer, a free standing freezer and additional storage space. Front opens to community courtyard and has a large private back patio. 2 car carport. Small dog <35lbs permitted with $300 pet deposit. NO CATS. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

