1796 Robb Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

BEAUTIFUL 2 story townhome with finished basement. Main floor has living room w/ fireplace, dining room, half bathroom and kitchen - complete with dine in area, pantry and built in desk. Second floor has master bedroom with two closets, and a jack and jill full bathroom between bedrooms 2 and 3. Finished basement has family room with fireplace, dry bar, large laundry room with front loading washer and dryer, a free standing freezer and additional storage space. Front opens to community courtyard and has a large private back patio. 2 car carport. Small dog <35lbs permitted with $300 pet deposit. NO CATS. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.