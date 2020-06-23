All apartments in Lakewood
1653 Vance Street

Location

1653 Vance Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in a nice secure 3 unit building. Small fenced back yard perfect for small garden and pets will be considered on an individual basis. Very open floor plan and large kitchen. Has carpet, dishwasher and gas stove/oven and window A/C unit. Off street parking. Tenant pays Xcel.

Open house on May 9th at 10AM -11AM.

Very quiet area.

Unit DOES NOT HAVE LAUNDRY HOOK UPS.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Vance Street have any available units?
1653 Vance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1653 Vance Street have?
Some of 1653 Vance Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Vance Street currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Vance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Vance Street pet-friendly?
No, 1653 Vance Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1653 Vance Street offer parking?
Yes, 1653 Vance Street offers parking.
Does 1653 Vance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 Vance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Vance Street have a pool?
No, 1653 Vance Street does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Vance Street have accessible units?
No, 1653 Vance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Vance Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 Vance Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 Vance Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1653 Vance Street has units with air conditioning.
