All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1315 Sheridan Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1315 Sheridan Blvd.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1315 Sheridan Blvd.

1315 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1315 Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee830530b7 ---- Sheridan Station Lofts offer 15 brand-new studio apartments conveniently located near the W Light Rail line. These large studios feature stylish kitchens with granite countertops and stainless appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Each apartment comes with its own washer/dryer, plus a patio or balcony. High ceilings and lots of natural light give these studios a spacious feeling. Limited paid parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, with a weight limit of 60 lbs each. These studios are convenient to Sloan&rsquo;s Lake, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Little Man Ice Cream, and all the eating and all the establishments in nearby Edgewater. Plus, it&rsquo;s just a 15-minute light rail ride east to downtown Denver, or west to Golden. The Sloans Lake neighborhood is just west of Downtown, and features the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Sloans Tap & Burger, and the beautiful Sloans Lake Park. Nearby eateries include Providence Tavern, Coda Coffee, US Thai, and Even Stevens Sandwiches. Take the light rail and be at Union Station in just 12 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Sheridan Blvd. have any available units?
1315 Sheridan Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1315 Sheridan Blvd. have?
Some of 1315 Sheridan Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Sheridan Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Sheridan Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Sheridan Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Sheridan Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Sheridan Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Sheridan Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1315 Sheridan Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Sheridan Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Sheridan Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1315 Sheridan Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Sheridan Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1315 Sheridan Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Sheridan Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Sheridan Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Sheridan Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Sheridan Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College