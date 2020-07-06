1315 Sheridan Blvd.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee830530b7 ---- Sheridan Station Lofts offer 15 brand-new studio apartments conveniently located near the W Light Rail line. These large studios feature stylish kitchens with granite countertops and stainless appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Each apartment comes with its own washer/dryer, plus a patio or balcony. High ceilings and lots of natural light give these studios a spacious feeling. Limited paid parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, with a weight limit of 60 lbs each. These studios are convenient to Sloan’s Lake, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Little Man Ice Cream, and all the eating and all the establishments in nearby Edgewater. Plus, it’s just a 15-minute light rail ride east to downtown Denver, or west to Golden. The Sloans Lake neighborhood is just west of Downtown, and features the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Sloans Tap & Burger, and the beautiful Sloans Lake Park. Nearby eateries include Providence Tavern, Coda Coffee, US Thai, and Even Stevens Sandwiches. Take the light rail and be at Union Station in just 12 minutes.