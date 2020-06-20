Amenities

13085 W Cedar Dr #110 Available 07/10/20 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 - This lovely privately owned Condo is centrally located near St. Anthony’s Hospital and the Federal Center with great access to major highways as well as to the light rail system. The 1028 sq. ft. condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a wood burning fireplace, full size washer/dryer hook-ups, AC, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.



A community pool and hot tub are available during the summer months. This is located in a quiet area, with little traffic noise. Close proximity to trails of Green Mountain area.



Sorry, no cats.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs



Currently, this home is occupied.



Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.



These photos are old, and will be updated at vacancy.



