Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

13085 W Cedar Dr #110

13085 West Cedar Drive · (303) 961-7004
Location

13085 West Cedar Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
13085 W Cedar Dr #110 Available 07/10/20 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 - This lovely privately owned Condo is centrally located near St. Anthony’s Hospital and the Federal Center with great access to major highways as well as to the light rail system. The 1028 sq. ft. condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a wood burning fireplace, full size washer/dryer hook-ups, AC, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.

A community pool and hot tub are available during the summer months. This is located in a quiet area, with little traffic noise. Close proximity to trails of Green Mountain area.

Sorry, no cats.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

Currently, this home is occupied.

Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.

These photos are old, and will be updated at vacancy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2713229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 have any available units?
13085 W Cedar Dr #110 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 have?
Some of 13085 W Cedar Dr #110's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 currently offering any rent specials?
13085 W Cedar Dr #110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 is pet friendly.
Does 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 offer parking?
No, 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 does not offer parking.
Does 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 have a pool?
Yes, 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 has a pool.
Does 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 have accessible units?
No, 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 has units with air conditioning.
