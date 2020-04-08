13049 West Ohio Avenue

Amenities
Available for move in now.
12 OR 18 month lease.
Rent - $1,750
Deposit - $1,750
No smokers (firm).
1 small dog may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500.
Terrific ranch style townhome with 2-car garage PLUS workshop! All one floor living!! 1350 square feet! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. New carpet, new vinyl and new refrigerator. Large Master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Walk thru kitchen with easy access to living room and dining room/family room area. Covered patio with garden area. Central A/C! Well maintained complex with pool and clubhouse! Water, Sewer, Trash, and HOA fee included in the rent!
**2-car detached garage with large work space!
**Easy commute to St. Anthony's Hospital, Light Rail, Red Rocks Community College and the Federal Central. Minutes to 6th Ave OR C-470. Near open space walking/running/biking paths.
Contact us to schedule a showing.