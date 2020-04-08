All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
13049 West Ohio Avenue
13049 West Ohio Avenue

13049 West Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13049 West Ohio Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available for move in now.
12 OR 18 month lease.
Rent - $1,750
Deposit - $1,750
No smokers (firm).
1 small dog may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500.

Terrific ranch style townhome with 2-car garage PLUS workshop! All one floor living!! 1350 square feet! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. New carpet, new vinyl and new refrigerator. Large Master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Walk thru kitchen with easy access to living room and dining room/family room area. Covered patio with garden area. Central A/C! Well maintained complex with pool and clubhouse! Water, Sewer, Trash, and HOA fee included in the rent!

**2-car detached garage with large work space!

**Easy commute to St. Anthony's Hospital, Light Rail, Red Rocks Community College and the Federal Central. Minutes to 6th Ave OR C-470. Near open space walking/running/biking paths.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13049 West Ohio Avenue have any available units?
13049 West Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 13049 West Ohio Avenue have?
Some of 13049 West Ohio Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13049 West Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13049 West Ohio Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13049 West Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13049 West Ohio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13049 West Ohio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13049 West Ohio Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13049 West Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13049 West Ohio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13049 West Ohio Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13049 West Ohio Avenue has a pool.
Does 13049 West Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13049 West Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13049 West Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13049 West Ohio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13049 West Ohio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13049 West Ohio Avenue has units with air conditioning.
