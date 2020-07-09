1259 S Flower Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

End Unit With More Room Than You Think! Main level has a Living room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights. Open kitchen with formal dining area. Upper level has two great sized bedrooms with 1 full bath. Lower level has 1 bedroom, 1/2 bath/laundry room with washer and dryer included and a family room. Fenced back yard with patio. 2 reserved parking spots and a community pool. Owner pays water/sewer/trash. Security deposit $1400, Small dog [<30 lbs] okay with refundable $300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.