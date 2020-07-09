All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:43 PM

1259 S Flower Circle

1259 South Flower Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1259 South Flower Circle, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
End Unit With More Room Than You Think! Main level has a Living room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights. Open kitchen with formal dining area. Upper level has two great sized bedrooms with 1 full bath. Lower level has 1 bedroom, 1/2 bath/laundry room with washer and dryer included and a family room. Fenced back yard with patio. 2 reserved parking spots and a community pool. Owner pays water/sewer/trash. Security deposit $1400, Small dog [<30 lbs] okay with refundable $300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 S Flower Circle have any available units?
1259 S Flower Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1259 S Flower Circle have?
Some of 1259 S Flower Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 S Flower Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1259 S Flower Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 S Flower Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 S Flower Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1259 S Flower Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1259 S Flower Circle offers parking.
Does 1259 S Flower Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 S Flower Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 S Flower Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1259 S Flower Circle has a pool.
Does 1259 S Flower Circle have accessible units?
No, 1259 S Flower Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 S Flower Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 S Flower Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 S Flower Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 S Flower Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
