Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

1254 Benton Street

1254 Benton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1254 Benton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Lakewood 2 bedroom House for Rent! - 1254 Benton Street is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style house that offers a spacious living room with kitchen and laundry area. Appliances included: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, stackable washer and dryer.

Close to light rail and 6th avenue for easy highway access.

Available for immediate move in!

Cats and dogs accepted with $100 non-refundable pet deposit and $50 pet rent per pet per month.

Use the link below or call, text, email Ruby Gonzalez at (303)257-6726 rgonzalez@atsmithco.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5480224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Benton Street have any available units?
1254 Benton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1254 Benton Street have?
Some of 1254 Benton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 Benton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Benton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Benton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1254 Benton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1254 Benton Street offer parking?
No, 1254 Benton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1254 Benton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1254 Benton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Benton Street have a pool?
No, 1254 Benton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Benton Street have accessible units?
No, 1254 Benton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Benton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1254 Benton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 Benton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 Benton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

