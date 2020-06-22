1160 Pierce Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f647ade0b6 ---- Country Club Gardens is a designer gem nestled near Lakewood Country Club. This 3-story building has been renovated to reflect its colorful retro 1950s beginnings, and is on the Colorado Historic Register. These apartments have their own balcony or patio, and have been updated with new paint, flooring, lighting and carpeting. Kitchens feature a stove, microwave, refrigerator and disposal. Covered garage parking is available. Please note: Photos may not be representative of all units. Country Club Gardens is conveniently located in Lakewood, near Lakewood Country Club, with easy access to 6th Avenue, Belmar Shopping Center, and an easy walk to the W Light Rail line. The light rail affords direct access to downtown Denver to the east, and Golden to the west. Sloan’s Lake is a 5-minute drive away, and it’s a quick 10-minute drive to downtown Denver. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Carpeted Bedroom Designer Lighting Disposal Garage Outdoor Seating Pets Allowed Private Balcony (Select Units) Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds