All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1160 Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1160 Pierce Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1160 Pierce Street

1160 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1160 Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f647ade0b6 ---- Country Club Gardens is a designer gem nestled near Lakewood Country Club. This 3-story building has been renovated to reflect its colorful retro 1950s beginnings, and is on the Colorado Historic Register. These apartments have their own balcony or patio, and have been updated with new paint, flooring, lighting and carpeting. Kitchens feature a stove, microwave, refrigerator and disposal. Covered garage parking is available. Please note: Photos may not be representative of all units. Country Club Gardens is conveniently located in Lakewood, near Lakewood Country Club, with easy access to 6th Avenue, Belmar Shopping Center, and an easy walk to the W Light Rail line. The light rail affords direct access to downtown Denver to the east, and Golden to the west. Sloan&rsquo;s Lake is a 5-minute drive away, and it&rsquo;s a quick 10-minute drive to downtown Denver. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Carpeted Bedroom Designer Lighting Disposal Garage Outdoor Seating Pets Allowed Private Balcony (Select Units) Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Pierce Street have any available units?
1160 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1160 Pierce Street have?
Some of 1160 Pierce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Pierce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Pierce Street does offer parking.
Does 1160 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 1160 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 1160 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Pierce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College