10377 West 6th Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Coming available in late May early June.

**Totally Remodeled**

Granite counter and stainless steel appliances.

Off street parking.

Window AC unit in living room.

Washer & Dryer in the unit.

Owner pays water, sewer and trash.

Tenant pays gas and electric.

One small, friendly pet will be considered for an additional fee.

No smoking allowed in or around the property.

Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.

Please contact Robert Campbell @ 720-618-1324 with with any questions or to schedule a viewing in April.

Please visit our website www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available for applications or to view other available properties.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.