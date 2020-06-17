All apartments in Lakewood
10377 West 6th Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:17 PM

10377 West 6th Place

10377 West 6th Place · (720) 903-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10377 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Coming available in late May early June.
**Totally Remodeled**
Granite counter and stainless steel appliances.
Off street parking.
Window AC unit in living room.
Washer & Dryer in the unit.
Owner pays water, sewer and trash.
Tenant pays gas and electric.
One small, friendly pet will be considered for an additional fee.
No smoking allowed in or around the property.
Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.
Please contact Robert Campbell @ 720-618-1324 with with any questions or to schedule a viewing in April.
Please visit our website www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available for applications or to view other available properties.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10377 West 6th Place have any available units?
10377 West 6th Place has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10377 West 6th Place have?
Some of 10377 West 6th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10377 West 6th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10377 West 6th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10377 West 6th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10377 West 6th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10377 West 6th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10377 West 6th Place does offer parking.
Does 10377 West 6th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10377 West 6th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10377 West 6th Place have a pool?
No, 10377 West 6th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10377 West 6th Place have accessible units?
No, 10377 West 6th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10377 West 6th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10377 West 6th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10377 West 6th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10377 West 6th Place has units with air conditioning.
