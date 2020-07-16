All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
10185 W. 25th Ave., #34
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10185 W. 25th Ave., #34

10185 West 25th Avenue · (303) 961-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Applewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10185 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
10185 W. 25th Ave #34 - You will love this fresh and bright condo in a quiet community with mature trees and plenty of green space. From the grassy courtyard, take a short walk up to the second story and through a gated entry to your private patio, where you’ll have a great view of the park-like setting. You’ll see that the neighbors love their patio spaces and many have delightful potted flowers on view.

Inside, you’ll find that everything has been immaculately cared-for. The delightful, galley kitchen is accessible from the dining area or the hallway from the bedrooms. It has a convenient smooth-top stove, and beautiful countertops. This is a place in which you will be proud to prepare meals. Imagine plucking fresh herbs from your patio garden to create an inspiring meal!

The living room is spacious and well-laid out, and the dining area is just right. The master bedroom is sizable, with double closets. The secondary bedroom serves well for a second person, office, guest room, or crafting space. Second story living means no one above you!

The well-maintained laundry room is just across the courtyard, with plenty of coin-operated machines to serve this small, friendly community. There is one assigned carport and a small storage unit. One small, well-mannered dog or cat is welcome in this home with additional deposit.

A space this good is rare, so it will be snapped up quickly. Schedule a viewing or apply online at www.TBRHomes.com

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

(RLNE5907224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 have any available units?
10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 have?
Some of 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 currently offering any rent specials?
10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 is pet friendly.
Does 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 offer parking?
Yes, 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 offers parking.
Does 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 have a pool?
No, 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 does not have a pool.
Does 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 have accessible units?
No, 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10185 W. 25th Ave., #34?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity