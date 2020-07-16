Amenities

10185 W. 25th Ave #34 - You will love this fresh and bright condo in a quiet community with mature trees and plenty of green space. From the grassy courtyard, take a short walk up to the second story and through a gated entry to your private patio, where you’ll have a great view of the park-like setting. You’ll see that the neighbors love their patio spaces and many have delightful potted flowers on view.



Inside, you’ll find that everything has been immaculately cared-for. The delightful, galley kitchen is accessible from the dining area or the hallway from the bedrooms. It has a convenient smooth-top stove, and beautiful countertops. This is a place in which you will be proud to prepare meals. Imagine plucking fresh herbs from your patio garden to create an inspiring meal!



The living room is spacious and well-laid out, and the dining area is just right. The master bedroom is sizable, with double closets. The secondary bedroom serves well for a second person, office, guest room, or crafting space. Second story living means no one above you!



The well-maintained laundry room is just across the courtyard, with plenty of coin-operated machines to serve this small, friendly community. There is one assigned carport and a small storage unit. One small, well-mannered dog or cat is welcome in this home with additional deposit.



