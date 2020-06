Amenities

garage recently renovated gym air conditioning elevator internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Outstanding 4 bedroom 3 and half bath two story with 1986 square feet with fully finished basement. New kitchen counter tops, all new paint, carpet and flooring. 2 car attached garage, sprinkler system and a/c. Close to Valor high school, shopping center and main streets. Dont miss this! For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103.