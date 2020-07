Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving

WELCOME TO THE LEGACY AT HIGHLANDS RANCH APARTMENTS. Located in Highlands Ranch, with easy access to c-470, Town Center, South Broadway, Lucent Blvd and the Mineral Light Rail Station, The Legacy at Highlands Ranch Apartments is just minutes away from everything! Residents enjoy unique one and two bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as an outdoor grilling area, fitness center, and business center. Take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Denver. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle. Browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour!