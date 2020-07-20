All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9736 Red Oakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9736 Red Oakes Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

9736 Red Oakes Drive

9736 Red Oakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9736 Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Highlands Ranch Home for Rent - This lovely 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom home is available to rent May 1st!! Great Location!! Located at Broadway and Highlands Ranch Pkwy in the gorgeous and sought after Highlands Ranch community! Very close to several parks, fantastic schools, walking/biking trails, shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and more!! Plus all the amenities that Highlands Ranch Community Association offers, such as 4 state of the art Recreation Centers with tennis courts, pools, climbing walls, channel pool, batting cages, etc as well as the Backcountry Wilderness area!!

Newer paint and carpet!! Stunning kitchen with lots of space and all stainless appliances inlcuding a gas range!! Upgraded finishes throughout! Enjoy a fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Main floor also boasts formal living and formal dining rooms! 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car attached garage, and lots of storage space. The master suite includes a lounge area, private patio, walk in closet, and updated 5 piece master bath!!! Fully finished basement with included gorgeous built ins and basement bathroom has beautiful slate tile! Gorgeously landscaped front and back yards!!

Rent is $2,900/month.

To schedule a showing, please contact 720-722-8495 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today! This one will go fast, so call now before it's gone!

(RLNE4848257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have any available units?
9736 Red Oakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have?
Some of 9736 Red Oakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 Red Oakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Red Oakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Red Oakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9736 Red Oakes Drive offers parking.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9736 Red Oakes Drive has a pool.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs