9736 Red Oakes Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Highlands Ranch Home for Rent - This lovely 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom home is available to rent May 1st!! Great Location!! Located at Broadway and Highlands Ranch Pkwy in the gorgeous and sought after Highlands Ranch community! Very close to several parks, fantastic schools, walking/biking trails, shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and more!! Plus all the amenities that Highlands Ranch Community Association offers, such as 4 state of the art Recreation Centers with tennis courts, pools, climbing walls, channel pool, batting cages, etc as well as the Backcountry Wilderness area!!



Newer paint and carpet!! Stunning kitchen with lots of space and all stainless appliances inlcuding a gas range!! Upgraded finishes throughout! Enjoy a fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Main floor also boasts formal living and formal dining rooms! 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car attached garage, and lots of storage space. The master suite includes a lounge area, private patio, walk in closet, and updated 5 piece master bath!!! Fully finished basement with included gorgeous built ins and basement bathroom has beautiful slate tile! Gorgeously landscaped front and back yards!!



Rent is $2,900/month.



To schedule a showing, please contact 720-722-8495 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today! This one will go fast, so call now before it's gone!



