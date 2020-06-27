9694 South Kalamere Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, immaculately kept 6 bed 4 bath cul-de-sac home with a finished basement in Highlands Ranch. Home has unbelievable natural lighting, oak floors, open concept kitchen with newer stainless appliances and granite counter-tops. The main floor also has a bedroom/study that would be great for guests and a laundry room. Upstairs there are two bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath. The spacious master bedroom has a 5 piece master bath and a generous walk-in closet. The basement is finished and has two bedrooms and one bath and a rec or family room. Outside is a large deck, a huge shed and a great grass yard. This home is close to parks, dining, groceries and good schools. Don't miss out on this one, come and take a look today.

