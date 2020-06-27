All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 6 2019 at 4:06 AM

9694 South Kalamere Court

9694 Kalamere Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9694 Kalamere Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, immaculately kept 6 bed 4 bath cul-de-sac home with a finished basement in Highlands Ranch. Home has unbelievable natural lighting, oak floors, open concept kitchen with newer stainless appliances and granite counter-tops. The main floor also has a bedroom/study that would be great for guests and a laundry room. Upstairs there are two bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath. The spacious master bedroom has a 5 piece master bath and a generous walk-in closet. The basement is finished and has two bedrooms and one bath and a rec or family room. Outside is a large deck, a huge shed and a great grass yard. This home is close to parks, dining, groceries and good schools. Don't miss out on this one, come and take a look today.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9694 South Kalamere Court have any available units?
9694 South Kalamere Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9694 South Kalamere Court have?
Some of 9694 South Kalamere Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9694 South Kalamere Court currently offering any rent specials?
9694 South Kalamere Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9694 South Kalamere Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9694 South Kalamere Court is pet friendly.
Does 9694 South Kalamere Court offer parking?
Yes, 9694 South Kalamere Court offers parking.
Does 9694 South Kalamere Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9694 South Kalamere Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9694 South Kalamere Court have a pool?
No, 9694 South Kalamere Court does not have a pool.
Does 9694 South Kalamere Court have accessible units?
No, 9694 South Kalamere Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9694 South Kalamere Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9694 South Kalamere Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9694 South Kalamere Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9694 South Kalamere Court has units with air conditioning.
