9393 Loggia Street D

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Tresana Townhouse with Mountain Views - Property Id: 138015



Beautiful townhouse with 2BR/2BA/1601SF in Tresana community. Small dogs considered but no cats! The carpeting is brand new and the entire condo's just been painted. The main floor has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan including the great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite tile counters, Stainless Steel appliances, gas stove and wood floors, laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, bedroom, full bathroom and access to the private covered balcony. The entire third floor is the master suite with walk in closet, five piece bath with soaking tub and mountain views. There's an attached two car garage, central air, ceiling fans and more. Rent includes exterior maintenance, grounds maintenance, sewer, snow removal, trash removal, water and full access to the Tresana amenities. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, biking/hiking trails and in the Douglas County School district.

Property Id 138015



