Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

8941 Miners Pl

8941 South Miners Place · No Longer Available
Location

8941 South Miners Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
8941 Miners Pl Available 03/07/20 3 Bed/2.5, 1928 Sqft - 8941 Miners PL - Available March 7th. Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home with additional loft in desirable Highlands Ranch. This home has over 1900 sqft of finished living space plus an additional 541 sqft unfinished basement. The main level has a formal living room, eat-in kitchen, family room w/ gas fireplace, powder bath and laundry room. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large loft area. Other features include granite counters, all stainless steel appliances, central heat & air, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, 5-piece master bath w/ oval tub, patio, fenced rear and sprinkler system. Highlands Ranch community includes access to 4 rec centers, multiple swimming pools, sports fields, parks and trails. Small pets allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,295
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5439396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8941 Miners Pl have any available units?
8941 Miners Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8941 Miners Pl have?
Some of 8941 Miners Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8941 Miners Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8941 Miners Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8941 Miners Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8941 Miners Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8941 Miners Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8941 Miners Pl offers parking.
Does 8941 Miners Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8941 Miners Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8941 Miners Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8941 Miners Pl has a pool.
Does 8941 Miners Pl have accessible units?
No, 8941 Miners Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8941 Miners Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8941 Miners Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8941 Miners Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8941 Miners Pl has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
