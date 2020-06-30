Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

8941 Miners Pl Available 03/07/20 3 Bed/2.5, 1928 Sqft - 8941 Miners PL - Available March 7th. Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home with additional loft in desirable Highlands Ranch. This home has over 1900 sqft of finished living space plus an additional 541 sqft unfinished basement. The main level has a formal living room, eat-in kitchen, family room w/ gas fireplace, powder bath and laundry room. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large loft area. Other features include granite counters, all stainless steel appliances, central heat & air, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, 5-piece master bath w/ oval tub, patio, fenced rear and sprinkler system. Highlands Ranch community includes access to 4 rec centers, multiple swimming pools, sports fields, parks and trails. Small pets allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,295

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5439396)