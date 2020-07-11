Apartment List
70 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Highlands Ranch apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in spec...
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Westridge
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
41 Units Available
Northridge
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Westridge
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Westridge
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
Results within 1 mile of Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
54 Units Available
Westridge
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
9 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,222
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,225
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,688
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
16 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Homestead in The Willows
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,715
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1485 sqft
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
45 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
41 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1093 sqft
The Den.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1089 sqft
Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
City Guide for Highlands Ranch, CO

In 2012, Money Magazine recognized Highlands Ranch, Colorado as "One of the Best Places to Live." And it wasn't on the bottom of the list, either. It was ranked #21 out of 100 municipalities nationwide.

This sprawling suburban utopia claims a 23 square mile chunk of rolling hills and sweeping valleys. If you're the city living type, don't worry. Denver is just 15 miles north of Highlands Ranch. It shares borders with Littleton and Centennial, and is an unincorporated and populous community. It's estimated to have over 98,000 residents, so we're on the edge of our seats waiting for that 100,000 resident party (that's a thing, right?). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Highlands Ranch, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Highlands Ranch apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Highlands Ranch apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

