70 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with move-in specials
In 2012, Money Magazine recognized Highlands Ranch, Colorado as "One of the Best Places to Live." And it wasn't on the bottom of the list, either. It was ranked #21 out of 100 municipalities nationwide.
This sprawling suburban utopia claims a 23 square mile chunk of rolling hills and sweeping valleys. If you're the city living type, don't worry. Denver is just 15 miles north of Highlands Ranch. It shares borders with Littleton and Centennial, and is an unincorporated and populous community. It's estimated to have over 98,000 residents, so we're on the edge of our seats waiting for that 100,000 resident party (that's a thing, right?). See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Highlands Ranch apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Highlands Ranch apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.