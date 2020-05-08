8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Completely Remodeled! - Completely renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo features new floors and interior paint and fixtures throughout. The updated kitchen is complete with new stainless-steel appliances, sink, faucet, fixtures and pendant lighting. The master en-suite features a large walk-in closet and fully updated master bath with dual vanities. The 2 large secondary bedrooms share a fully updated bath with a pedestal sink and linen closet. Centrally located with easy access to C-470, shopping and schools, Highlands Ranch residence also enjoy the use of 4 Rec. centers over 20 parks and miles of hiking/biking trails.



Tenants must carry Renters Insurance. Owner paid: Trash, Sewer, HOA dues.



No smoking, no cats

Small dogs allowed at owners discretion.



(RLNE4784699)