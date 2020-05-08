All apartments in Highlands Ranch
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101

8468 Thunder Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

8468 Thunder Ridge Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled! - Completely renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo features new floors and interior paint and fixtures throughout. The updated kitchen is complete with new stainless-steel appliances, sink, faucet, fixtures and pendant lighting. The master en-suite features a large walk-in closet and fully updated master bath with dual vanities. The 2 large secondary bedrooms share a fully updated bath with a pedestal sink and linen closet. Centrally located with easy access to C-470, shopping and schools, Highlands Ranch residence also enjoy the use of 4 Rec. centers over 20 parks and miles of hiking/biking trails.

Tenants must carry Renters Insurance. Owner paid: Trash, Sewer, HOA dues.

No smoking, no cats
Small dogs allowed at owners discretion.

(RLNE4784699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have any available units?
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have?
Some of 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 is pet friendly.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 offers parking.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have a pool?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 has a pool.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 has units with air conditioning.
