Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOUSE - Property Id: 170075



A very beautiful home waiting for you, to enjoy the large yard and the big shady trees...the house offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs and 1 bathroom on the main floor as well as another bedroom and full bathroom in the basement

all hardwood floors , dining living and a family room with a fire place

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170075p

Property Id 170075



(RLNE5246089)