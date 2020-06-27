501 White Cloud Drive

Amenities

This stunning two-story home in Highlands Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a total of 1,258 square feet of living space!



Step inside through the entry way where you're met with vaulted ceilings.The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Other great features of this home include a fireplace, great for the Colorado winter nights, ceiling fans, walk in closets, a washer and dryer, and an unfinished basement. Parking includes a spacious 2 car garage.



Enjoy access to the community pool and club house or enjoy the beautiful mountiain views of colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are the Cherry Creek Trail System, Recreation Center at Northridge, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Streets of South Glen, Park Meadows Mall, and Breckenridge Brewery and littleton Public Schools are nearby. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and Broadway.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



