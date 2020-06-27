All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:25 PM

501 White Cloud Drive

501 White Cloud Dr · No Longer Available
Location

501 White Cloud Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning two-story home in Highlands Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a total of 1,258 square feet of living space!

Step inside through the entry way where you're met with vaulted ceilings.The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Other great features of this home include a fireplace, great for the Colorado winter nights, ceiling fans, walk in closets, a washer and dryer, and an unfinished basement. Parking includes a spacious 2 car garage.

Enjoy access to the community pool and club house or enjoy the beautiful mountiain views of colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are the Cherry Creek Trail System, Recreation Center at Northridge, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Streets of South Glen, Park Meadows Mall, and Breckenridge Brewery and littleton Public Schools are nearby. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and Broadway.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

