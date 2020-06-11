All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 4101 Sand Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
4101 Sand Hill Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:06 PM

4101 Sand Hill Lane

4101 Sand Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4101 Sand Hill Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Wonderful location on this 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. Fantastic updated kitchen with a professional 6 burner gas stove. Granite counters, center island, stainless appliances and eating space are features of this kitchen as well. Beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen, entry and breakfast nook. There is an optional main floor study/bedroom with a full bath for guests or someone unable to do stairs.

The home features central air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a sprinkler system.
This is a corner lot with manageable well landscaped and shaded backyard. There is also a 3 car garage and a huge unfinished carpeted basement for all your storage needs. The master suite includes his and hers vanities, 5 piece bathroom, large garden tub and separate shower.
Easy access to Colorado Blvd with C-470 nearby and lots of shopping and restaurants at Park Meadows and Lone Tree. Easy access to Inverness, DTC and Centennial Airport. The 4 Highlands Ranch rec. centers are also included in this amazing package.

Pets - No
Cooling Type -A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry -W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 3 Car Garage
Basement - unfinished
School District -
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Sand Hill Lane have any available units?
4101 Sand Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4101 Sand Hill Lane have?
Some of 4101 Sand Hill Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Sand Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Sand Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Sand Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 Sand Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4101 Sand Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Sand Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 4101 Sand Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Sand Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Sand Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 4101 Sand Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Sand Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4101 Sand Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Sand Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Sand Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Sand Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4101 Sand Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs