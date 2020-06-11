4101 Sand Hill Lane

Amenities

Wonderful location on this 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. Fantastic updated kitchen with a professional 6 burner gas stove. Granite counters, center island, stainless appliances and eating space are features of this kitchen as well. Beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen, entry and breakfast nook. There is an optional main floor study/bedroom with a full bath for guests or someone unable to do stairs.



The home features central air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a sprinkler system.

This is a corner lot with manageable well landscaped and shaded backyard. There is also a 3 car garage and a huge unfinished carpeted basement for all your storage needs. The master suite includes his and hers vanities, 5 piece bathroom, large garden tub and separate shower.

Easy access to Colorado Blvd with C-470 nearby and lots of shopping and restaurants at Park Meadows and Lone Tree. Easy access to Inverness, DTC and Centennial Airport. The 4 Highlands Ranch rec. centers are also included in this amazing package.



Pets - No

Cooling Type -A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry -W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 3 Car Garage

Basement - unfinished

School District -

