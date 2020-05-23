All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir

2383 West Indian Paintbrush Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2383 West Indian Paintbrush Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
****AVAILABLE JUNE 25TH!!****

Don't miss out on this GREAT Westridge 4 bed/4 bath + main floor study home that is pproximately 3,077 finished sqft. When you walk in there is a vaulted entry with the formal living and dining room area off the entry. The kitchen has a brekafast nook and it opens up to the family room area. The family room area has a gas fireplace and plantation shutters. The kitchen features a large island, granite counter tops and plenty of storage. Stainless Steel appliances including gas cook top, double oven, refrigerator,dishwasher and microwave. The master suite has vaulted ceilings and is spacious and has 5 piece master bathroom with large soaker tub and walk in closets. There are 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. 2 of the bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom and the other bedroom has it's own bath. This home also features a large laundry room with updated cabinets,granite counter tops, sink and washer/dryer included. Don't forget to take a look at the fenced backyard it is spacious and has a nice stamped concrete patio to enjoy.

FEATURES:
- Formal living and dining room area
- Open Kitchen with breakfast nook that opens up to family room
- Stainless steel Appliances
- Spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, 5 piece master bath and walk in closets
- 3 additional bedrooms upstairs- 2 of the bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and 1 bedroom has its own bath.
- Neutral Colors
- Plantation shutters and blinds
- 3 car garage.
- Large Laundry room area with cabinets, granite countertops, sink and washer/dryer included.
- Fenced Back yard with stamped concrete patio
- AC Unit
- unfinished basement

Short drive to Highlands Ranch Town Center, Central Park shopping/restaurant area, Highlands Ranch Golf Course and Sante Fe and C470. Walking distance to parks and trails in the area.

Douglas RE-1 Schools
Elementary School Eldorado
Middle/Junior: Ranch View
Highschool: Thunderidge

NO Section 8

Owner will consider dogs with a $350 pet deposit per dog. NO cats.

For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@newagere.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir have any available units?
2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir have?
Some of 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir does offer parking.
Does 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir have a pool?
No, 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir have accessible units?
No, 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs