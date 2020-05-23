2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir

Amenities

****AVAILABLE JUNE 25TH!!****



Don't miss out on this GREAT Westridge 4 bed/4 bath + main floor study home that is pproximately 3,077 finished sqft. When you walk in there is a vaulted entry with the formal living and dining room area off the entry. The kitchen has a brekafast nook and it opens up to the family room area. The family room area has a gas fireplace and plantation shutters. The kitchen features a large island, granite counter tops and plenty of storage. Stainless Steel appliances including gas cook top, double oven, refrigerator,dishwasher and microwave. The master suite has vaulted ceilings and is spacious and has 5 piece master bathroom with large soaker tub and walk in closets. There are 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. 2 of the bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom and the other bedroom has it's own bath. This home also features a large laundry room with updated cabinets,granite counter tops, sink and washer/dryer included. Don't forget to take a look at the fenced backyard it is spacious and has a nice stamped concrete patio to enjoy.



FEATURES:

- Formal living and dining room area

- Open Kitchen with breakfast nook that opens up to family room

- Stainless steel Appliances

- Spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, 5 piece master bath and walk in closets

- 3 additional bedrooms upstairs- 2 of the bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and 1 bedroom has its own bath.

- Neutral Colors

- Plantation shutters and blinds

- 3 car garage.

- Large Laundry room area with cabinets, granite countertops, sink and washer/dryer included.

- Fenced Back yard with stamped concrete patio

- AC Unit

- unfinished basement



Short drive to Highlands Ranch Town Center, Central Park shopping/restaurant area, Highlands Ranch Golf Course and Sante Fe and C470. Walking distance to parks and trails in the area.



Douglas RE-1 Schools

Elementary School Eldorado

Middle/Junior: Ranch View

Highschool: Thunderidge



NO Section 8



Owner will consider dogs with a $350 pet deposit per dog. NO cats.



For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@newagere.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.