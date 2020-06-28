2251 Gold Dust Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Backs To Open Space! - $250 Credit on First Months Rent if You Get Approved and Sign the Lease By Sept. 7th.



Private backyard backing to Marcy Park!



Spacious 3-bedroom, 3 bath home with gorgeous veneer wood flooring throughout the entire main level! The upstairs features new carpeting, a master suite with a large walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a master bath with dual vanities. Also located on the upper level is a nice loft area w/built-in shelving, two good sized bedrooms both w/ceiling fans and a full guest bath. The kitchen is open to the family room w/gas fireplace and features stainless appliances, a gas dual oven, granite tile counters and a stainless center island. This homes backyard is literally just feet away from Marcy Gulch Trail and Marcy Park. The Westridge Rec. center is just .3 miles down the street. Shopping and restaurants are just across Highlands Ranch Pkwy. Washer & Dryer included.



No Cats

No Smoking

Dogs under 35 lbs ok

2 pets max

Monthly Pet Rental Fee TBD



No Cats Allowed



