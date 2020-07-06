Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2766 Sqft - 1391 Beacon Hill Dr - Available now! Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath plus loft home which backs to green belt and walking path! Home is located on a corner lot, has new kitchen w/ slab granite and new backsplash, new island, newer stainless appliances, new interior paint and floors on main level, updated lighting, fixtures and hardware throughout. Finished basement has new carpet, new ceiling and storage areas! Nice private back yard w/ 6' privacy fence, patio, garden area, and storage shed. Access to all Highlands Ranch amenities including multiple rec centers, swimming pools, play grounds, trails, sports fields, and more! Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $3,000

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



