1391 Beacon Hill Dr
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

1391 Beacon Hill Dr

1391 East Beacon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1391 East Beacon Hill Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2766 Sqft - 1391 Beacon Hill Dr - Available now! Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath plus loft home which backs to green belt and walking path! Home is located on a corner lot, has new kitchen w/ slab granite and new backsplash, new island, newer stainless appliances, new interior paint and floors on main level, updated lighting, fixtures and hardware throughout. Finished basement has new carpet, new ceiling and storage areas! Nice private back yard w/ 6' privacy fence, patio, garden area, and storage shed. Access to all Highlands Ranch amenities including multiple rec centers, swimming pools, play grounds, trails, sports fields, and more! Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $3,000
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5173297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 Beacon Hill Dr have any available units?
1391 Beacon Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1391 Beacon Hill Dr have?
Some of 1391 Beacon Hill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 Beacon Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1391 Beacon Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 Beacon Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1391 Beacon Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1391 Beacon Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1391 Beacon Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 1391 Beacon Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1391 Beacon Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 Beacon Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1391 Beacon Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 1391 Beacon Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1391 Beacon Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 Beacon Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1391 Beacon Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 Beacon Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1391 Beacon Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.

