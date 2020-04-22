Amenities

10654 Cherrybrook Circle Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home!! - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has been meticulously maintained! Backyard, walking distance to multiple parks, and in a desirable location!! Cathedral ceilings and an unfinished basement for storage. The home also has a two car garage! Owners have provided the sofa set and dinette set with the home!



Loft area upstairs perfect for an office or play area as well! Don't miss this one! One bedroom is also furnished with a queen bed and dresser!



No Cats Allowed



