Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

10626 Cherrybrook Circle Available 04/29/20 Adorable 4 bed Highlands Ranch home - Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in the well sought after community of Highlands Ranch! With shops, restaurants and schools nearby and admission to the Highlands Ranch Golf Club and Recreation Centers/pools, you will love living in this area.

The home features hardwood in the kitchen and living areas and a family room off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and updated paint throughout.

Upstairs is the Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 hall bath.

The basement has been fully finished with laundry and additional bedroom or family room.

Cute yard, low maintenance with patio. Attached 2 car garage, Fireplace and many more extras.

NO MARIJUANA * NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4983565)