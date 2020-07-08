Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

10568 Jaguar Point Available 07/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious 4 Bedroom + Study + Loft Available July 1 - AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



Stunning Executive home in the Wildcat Ridge. Backs to greenbelt and right next to the playground.



This home is very well taken care of, large, clean and simply gorgeous. Everything in this home is spacious.



The main level features a large gourmet kitchen, spacious family room with a fireplace. There's also a huge sitting area and a truly formal dining.



A large office/study with french doors are also on the main level.



A beautiful staircase leads up to the spacious loft area and 4 bedrooms. The master is truly a retreat with its own fireplace and en suite master bath.



The other 3 bedrooms are also quite large. Additionally, there's an unfinished basement with 1500 SF.



Backyard backs to open space, new large deck.



This home has it by the bucket load. Truly a nice home, clean and beautiful.



PET POLICY: NO MORE THAN TWO PETS WITH ADDITIONAL $20 PER PET MONTHLY PET RENT AND $350 PET DEPOSIT PER PET.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



Video Tour:https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/3174398792605017/



(RLNE2263434)