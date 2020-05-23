10347 Woodrose Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 2-Story, in Desirable Highlands Ranch. Sought after layout with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with newer appliances, lighting fixtures, and kitchen island. Brand new vinyl plank floors on the main level. Two-story ceilings in the living room and cozy gas fireplace. Fenced yard with patio. Plenty of additional storage space in the basement along with a 2-car attached garage. This home has central AC and washer and dryer hookups.



Conveniently located in the heart of Highlands Ranch. Close proximity to Douglas county schools, great shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Close to Santa Fe Dr and C470. Conveniently close to Chatfield State Park. Close to public transportation and light rail.



Pets welcome, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.