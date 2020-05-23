All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 10347 Woodrose Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
10347 Woodrose Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

10347 Woodrose Ln

10347 South Woodrose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10347 South Woodrose Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 2-Story, in Desirable Highlands Ranch. Sought after layout with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with newer appliances, lighting fixtures, and kitchen island. Brand new vinyl plank floors on the main level. Two-story ceilings in the living room and cozy gas fireplace. Fenced yard with patio. Plenty of additional storage space in the basement along with a 2-car attached garage. This home has central AC and washer and dryer hookups.

Conveniently located in the heart of Highlands Ranch. Close proximity to Douglas county schools, great shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Close to Santa Fe Dr and C470. Conveniently close to Chatfield State Park. Close to public transportation and light rail.

Pets welcome, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10347 Woodrose Ln have any available units?
10347 Woodrose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10347 Woodrose Ln have?
Some of 10347 Woodrose Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10347 Woodrose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10347 Woodrose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10347 Woodrose Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10347 Woodrose Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10347 Woodrose Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10347 Woodrose Ln offers parking.
Does 10347 Woodrose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10347 Woodrose Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10347 Woodrose Ln have a pool?
No, 10347 Woodrose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10347 Woodrose Ln have accessible units?
No, 10347 Woodrose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10347 Woodrose Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10347 Woodrose Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10347 Woodrose Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10347 Woodrose Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs