10284 Cherryhurst Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home - Live in the heart of Highlands Ranch!
This bright and cheery home has a beautiful open floor plan with18ft vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the family room, well maintained hardwood floors on the main level and plush new carpet upstairs. 3 beds/ 2 baths upstairs, half bath on the main level and a 4th bedroom/second family room/movie room and full bathroom in the finished basement. Open kitchen area with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 Car Attached Garage, Fenced Yard.
Lease provides access to the well sought after Recreation Centers and Golf Course.
Set up a showing today!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4608110)