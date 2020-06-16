All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:53 PM

5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive

5028 E Cherry Creek South Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5028 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Glendale, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** LONGER LEASE TERM POSSIBLE ***

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Glendale will welcome you with 2,063 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an induction range, and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include a newly remodeled master bathroom, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, skylights, a private bathroom for each bedroom, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced in porched yard and front patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Bile trail, Virginia Vale-Denver Public Library and the YMCA offering a discounted access of $10/month!. Also nearby are Target, King Soopers, Home Depot, Whole Foods, and Cherry Creek Mall offering many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Colorado Boulevard.

Nearby schools include Holly Hills Elementary School, West Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** LONGER LEASE TERM POSSIBLE ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive have any available units?
5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive have?
Some of 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive offers parking.
Does 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive have a pool?
No, 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive have accessible units?
No, 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive has units with air conditioning.
