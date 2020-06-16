5028 East Cherry Creek South Drive

Amenities

*** LONGER LEASE TERM POSSIBLE ***



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Glendale will welcome you with 2,063 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an induction range, and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include a newly remodeled master bathroom, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, skylights, a private bathroom for each bedroom, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced in porched yard and front patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Bile trail, Virginia Vale-Denver Public Library and the YMCA offering a discounted access of $10/month!. Also nearby are Target, King Soopers, Home Depot, Whole Foods, and Cherry Creek Mall offering many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Colorado Boulevard.



Nearby schools include Holly Hills Elementary School, West Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



