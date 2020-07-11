126 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Glendale
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,651
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,981
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Glendale
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1318 sqft
Stylish faux wood flooring. Patio or balcony for private outdoor space. Across the street from Infinity Park.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
15 Units Available
Cherry Creek
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,178
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,126
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
13 Units Available
Goldsmith
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
50 Units Available
Lowry Field
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
62 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Speer
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
490 sqft
Recently renovated units have garbage disposals, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residence includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, and on-site laundry. Highly walkable area with plenty of restaurants and retail stores.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Cheesman Park
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,499
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
1125 sqft
Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile backsplashes for gourmet kitchens. Well-equipped fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and dedicated spaces for spinning and yoga. Charging stations for electric vehicles. Steps from Denver Botanic Gardens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
River North Art District
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,540
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
933 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
84 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,422
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
35 Units Available
River North Art District
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,546
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1223 sqft
Located in the desirable RiNo District in Denver and close to the beautiful Platte River Trail. Apartments feature luxury touches like W/D in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
37 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1050 sqft
Spacious apartment homes surrounded by lush landscape. Units feature stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. A basketball court and grill area are on site. Very close to Cherry Creek and Denver's finest shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,140
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
60 Units Available
Stapleton
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,685
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1151 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Denver
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,390
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
33 Units Available
City Park
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,490
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1070 sqft
Sleek apartments come with a fireplace and granite counters. Tons of community amenities, including a game room, yoga center and Google Fiber. Near the Bluebird Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science and great restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready-to-move-in homes close to Denver's Central Business District and major employers. Air conditioning, bathtubs and hardwood floors in rooms. Package-receiving services, internet cafe and lobby. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Stapleton
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
12 Units Available
Stapleton
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1201 sqft
Located in Stapleton with easy access to Central Park Recreation Center, Farmers Market, biking trails, and four community pools. All units have built-in laundry, walk-in closets, and access to 24 hour maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Glendale, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glendale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Glendale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

