studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
106 Studio Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Glendale
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,075
475 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Glendale
1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
This community is convenient to both Boulevard Center and Century 21 Plaza. The units feature fireplaces, patios/balconies and a smoke-free environment. Community amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and gated access.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
14 Units Available
Glendale
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,092
333 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
25 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
188 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,772
698 sqft
Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Gables Vista, Cherry Creek’s finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
19 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
17 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Virginia Village
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,065
450 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,323
559 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
Virginia Village
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 22 at 03:40 PM
86 Units Available
Cherry Creek
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
535 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
16 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,311
680 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 AM
5 Units Available
City Park West
Aperture
1777 Williams St, Denver, CO
Studio
$974
259 sqft
Aperture is a celebration -- of still photography, of motion picture photography, of cameras, film, life and memories. And around here, every shot is a keeper.\n\nChoose from a studio or one bedroom, in one of 2 great buildings.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
27 Units Available
Baker
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,212
432 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,455
681 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
70 Units Available
Lowry Field
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
572 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,139
512 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,265
718 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Denver
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,380
605 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
226 Units Available
Baker
Neon Local
99 South Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
473 sqft
LIVE IN THE LIGHTS OF SOUTH BROADWAY | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering One Month Free! Unlike any other neighborhood in the city, South Broadway has a glow you can feel as you walk down the street.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Five Points
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
526 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
