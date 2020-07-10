326 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO with washer-dryer

/
25 Units Available
Glendale
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,651
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,981
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
20 Units Available
Glendale
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
3 Units Available
Glendale
1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to both Boulevard Center and Century 21 Plaza. The units feature fireplaces, patios/balconies and a smoke-free environment. Community amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and gated access.
1 Unit Available
Glendale
1140-1160 S Bellaire
1140-1160 S Bellaire St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,101
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with a fireplace, patio/balcony, and air-conditioning. Enjoy off-street parking, a lounge room with a big-screen TV, and on-site storage. Near the University of Denver and City of Brest Park.
1 Unit Available
Glendale
4882 E Kentucky Ave
4882 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
980 sqft
Kentucky - Property Id: 153360 Penthouse Loft $2,000.00 deposit fee + Rent Fast Approval No realtors Fees - No Cost. 3 bedroom 1 Bath - 1,490 Call (786) 600 0751.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
22 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
19 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,389
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1185 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
15 Units Available
Cherry Creek
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,178
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
25 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
20 Units Available
Virginia Village
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
18 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,358
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
165 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,772
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1479 sqft
Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Gables Vista, Cherry Creek’s finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver.
18 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
51 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,281
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,871
1596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,028
2210 sqft
Welcome to Denver's newest boutique community where luxury living is at its finest. Our residences are designed exclusively based on who you are, how you live, and where Service is our Signature Amenity.
86 Units Available
Cherry Creek
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Contact for Availability
Cherry Creek
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1163 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.
1 Unit Available
University Park
1888 South Garfield Street
1888 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH !!! *** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove,
1 Unit Available
Cory-Merrill
1731 South Madison Street
1731 South Madison Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
750 sqft
Easy access to I-25 and shops/restaurants on Colorado Blvd! Private backyard! In unit washer and dryer! $55 utility fee covers water, sewer, and trash Resident will set gas and electric on their own name Pets welcome with $35 monthly pet rent
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
63 N Cook St 603
63 Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1090 sqft
Two Bedroom Near Dining + Cherry Creek Shopping - Property Id: 247056 Special: $1000 OFF ALL MOVE INS BEFORE 5/31/2020. One of four total floor plans available for one bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
150 S. Harrison Street #6
150 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1305 sqft
150 S. Harrison Street #6 Available 08/07/20 Luxury Cherry Creek 2-Bedroom/2.5-Bathroom 2-Story Condo Available Soon.
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
180 Cook Street #105
180 Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1183 sqft
Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo. Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
225 S Harrison St
225 South Harrison Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, up to date two bedroom, two bath available for lease takeover starting either June 1 or July 1, depending on tenants preference and ending on November 8, 2020 with option to extend or resign lease.
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
221 S. Garfield St 115
221 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1291 sqft
2 bedroom Cherry Creek beauty-GREAT LOCATION! - Property Id: 39091 Location, location, location! OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY MARCH 21ST, 9:00-11:00am COMPLETELY REMODELED 1,000 sq ft 2 bedroom condo. In the heart of everything.
1 Unit Available
Virginia Village
1295 S Ivy Way
1295 South Ivy Way, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
1295 S Ivy Way Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath house in Virginia Village - Tom Wagner 262.844.5533 tom.wagner@realatlas.com Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house in the Virginia Village area of Central Denver.
