/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
298 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Glendale
4 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,009
700 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Glendale
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
776 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Virginia Village
24 Units Available
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
535 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Glendale
5 Units Available
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,127
736 sqft
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Glendale
16 Units Available
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
670 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Virginia Village
12 Units Available
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cherry Creek
88 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Washington Virginia Vale
28 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,174
582 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Cherry Creek
17 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
$
Cherry Creek
19 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1020 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Virginia Village
6 Units Available
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,134
650 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,824
908 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
Cherry Creek
12 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,514
778 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belcaro
18 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
813 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Virginia Village
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Belcaro
224 Units Available
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,915
981 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cherry Creek
24 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,801
891 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belcaro
64 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,184
1023 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Virginia Village
7 Units Available
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
694 sqft
Welcoming courtyard features a pool, along with parking and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy sitting by the fire or relaxing on a private patio in your own residence.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 29 at 07:54am
$
Virginia Village
2 Units Available
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
575 sqft
This stunning, newer building is in the heart of the business district. Apartments offer ample closet space, bike storage, designer flooring and lighting. Recently renovated community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated October 3 at 07:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
611 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale 3 BedroomsGlendale Accessible ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Balcony
Glendale Apartments with GarageGlendale Apartments with GymGlendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlendale Apartments with ParkingGlendale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CO