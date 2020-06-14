261 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO with gym
With a population of 4,184, Glendale, Colorado is truly a cosmopolitan city in miniature. Surrounded by Denver on all sides, it boasts a huge corporate presence and is also home to Infinity Park, the unofficial home stadium for the U.S. national rugby team.
At the entrance to Glendale, Colorado, there's a sign that says "Welcome to the Village of Glendale." Once you're in town, however, you'll find that Glendale is anything but a village; in fact, it's not even a small town. Instead, you'll be greeted by what seems to be a city in miniature, with an urban skyline filled with moderate-sized skyscrapers and streets paved with retailers, service providers and everything you've come to expect from cosmopolitan city life. With a population of only 4,184 (2010 Census), Glendale is an example of how to create an ultra-modern urban city on a smaller scale, so that instead of being overwhelmed by its cosmopolitan vibe, you end up being rather charmed by it. For example, there's the state-of-the-art Infinity Park, a mega-center for a variety of sports and entertainment events. Glendale also boasts a huge corporate presence that includes headquarters for IHOP, The Disney Store, Nestle's USA, DreamWorks Animation Studio, Cigna Healthcare of California and a number of other nationally known businesses. With all this going on, Glendale manages to boast some of the best that Colorado has to offer -- and that's saying a lot -- in terms of lovely homes, attractive rental units, beautiful city parks and urban biking trails. It's also surrounded on all sides by Denver, so the joys of big-city life are literally minutes away. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glendale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.