All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like The Birch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CO
/
The Birch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Birch

Open Now until 6pm
4390 E Mississippi Ave · (442) 244-9978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1141-2-204 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 4390-1-203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1161-4-202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1151-3-302 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1161-4-401 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Birch.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
Ideally situated across the street from Infinity Park in the heart of Glendale, youђll find The Birch Apartments. The Birch offers spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments, many of which have undergone updates including hardwood flooring and upgraded lighting fixtures. Come discover The Birch Apartments _ a perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience where youђll receive unsurpassed service and attention to your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $350(1st pet); $200(2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. ** Any rescued pet with proper documentation will receive $100 off the pet fee
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Birch have any available units?
The Birch has 7 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Birch have?
Some of The Birch's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Birch currently offering any rent specials?
The Birch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Birch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Birch is pet friendly.
Does The Birch offer parking?
Yes, The Birch offers parking.
Does The Birch have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Birch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Birch have a pool?
Yes, The Birch has a pool.
Does The Birch have accessible units?
No, The Birch does not have accessible units.
Does The Birch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Birch has units with dishwashers.
Does The Birch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Birch has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Birch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street
Glendale, CO 80246
The Rise
878 S Dexter St
Glendale, CO 80246
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S
Glendale, CO 80246
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
1140-1160 S Bellaire
1140-1160 S Bellaire St
Glendale, CO 80246
Park Point
1045 S Birch St
Glendale, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CO
Monument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity