Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $350(1st pet); $200(2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. ** Any rescued pet with proper documentation will receive $100 off the pet fee
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Guest parking.