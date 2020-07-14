Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool hot tub internet access garage business center dog grooming area fire pit online portal

A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

Choose from any of our one, two, and three-bedroom layouts. Our thoughtfully designed floor plans feature a fireplace, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and a well-equipped kitchen. Enjoy the view from your balcony or patio, and experience a new quality of life in a place you can truly call home.

Indulge in all the comforts of our premium amenities. Exercise your mind and body at our fitness center and shimmering swimming pool, or relax in our soothing hot tub. Lounge with friends at our clubhouse, and take advantage of our high-speed internet access. As a pet-friendly community, your pets are welcome to enjoy the luxuries of our pet salon and bark park. Discover your new home today at Mesa Ridge Apartments.