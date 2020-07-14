All apartments in Fountain
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Mesa Ridge

7765 Pitcher Pt · (719) 628-1781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-103 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 05-107 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 13-201 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-205 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 06-204 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 04-103 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 08-106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mesa Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
garage
business center
dog grooming area
fire pit
online portal
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
Choose from any of our one, two, and three-bedroom layouts. Our thoughtfully designed floor plans feature a fireplace, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and a well-equipped kitchen. Enjoy the view from your balcony or patio, and experience a new quality of life in a place you can truly call home.
Indulge in all the comforts of our premium amenities. Exercise your mind and body at our fitness center and shimmering swimming pool, or relax in our soothing hot tub. Lounge with friends at our clubhouse, and take advantage of our high-speed internet access. As a pet-friendly community, your pets are welcome to enjoy the luxuries of our pet salon and bark park. Discover your new home today at Mesa Ridge Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mesa Ridge have any available units?
Mesa Ridge has 13 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mesa Ridge have?
Some of Mesa Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mesa Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Mesa Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mesa Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Mesa Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Mesa Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Mesa Ridge offers parking.
Does Mesa Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mesa Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mesa Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Mesa Ridge has a pool.
Does Mesa Ridge have accessible units?
No, Mesa Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Mesa Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mesa Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Mesa Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, Mesa Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
