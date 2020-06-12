/
3 bedroom apartments
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
7834 Treehouse Ter
7834 Treehouse Trail, Fountain, CO
Light and Bright and like new! Immaculate condition! Main living area open to the formal dining area.
8439 Shadow Run Lane
8439 Shadowrun Lane, Fountain, CO
Charming home located in Cross Creek in Fountain* Just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurant amenities you need and less than 5 minutes from Gate 20 on Fort Carson* Fountain Creek Nature Park is down the road as well.
7476 Sandy Springs Point
7476 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1625 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Come view our Townhome only minutes from Ft. Carson. The end unit townhome is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage, in great condition.
6784 Ventana Lane
6784 Ventana Lane, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1598 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Fountain! Great yard on a huge corner lot! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
7363 Countryside Grove
7363 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom. New flooring, appliances, carpet, paint & so much more. Spacious kitchen with eat in space & walk out to yard. Dog friendly. A MUST SEE!
8184 Campground Drive
8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO
8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan.
135 Cherry Circle
135 Cherry Circle, Fountain, CO
Available 07/07/20 Four bedroom Fountain Home - Property Id: 295015 Sweet four bedroom home in Fountain. Three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Main level has living room, kitchen and dining room.
950 Winebrook Way
950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO
950 Winebrook Way Available 07/01/20 Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace.
2108 El Camino Meseta
2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater
2169 McCleary Ln
2169 Mccleary Lane, Fountain, CO
Fantastic, roomy, 2384 square foot home near bases! This home has a 2 car garage, finished basement, fireplace, and more. Pets allowed, subject to approval. Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time.
11081 Buckhead Place
11081 Buckhead Pl, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1676 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EfoRJcxh8Qh Don't miss out on this charming new home located in Fountain.
7565 Barn Owl Drive
7565 Barn Owl Drive, Fountain, CO
Nice 4 bed 3.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change.
809 Daffodil Street
809 Daffodil Street, Fountain, CO
4 bedroom very clean home just minutes to Fort Carson and walking distance to schools. Updated interior with new flooring, interior paint and more! Large fenced in backyard.
7806 Stockton Drive
7806 Stoskton Drive, Fountain, CO
Beautiful 2 story home on Corner Lot w/3 car garage & Side Service Door. 10X26 Covered Patio, 4 bedrooms and bonus upstairs lounge area.. Office is on the Main Level. Walk-in master closet and upstairs laundry room.
7396 Willowdale Drive
7396 Willowdale Drive, Fountain, CO
Welcome Home to this Beautiful ranch style home in Creek Terrace. Open floor plan! Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and pantry.
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely
9350 Cormorant Dr
9350 Cormorant Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1802 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.
9351 Cormorant Dr
9351 Cormorant Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1480 sqft
Close to Ft. Carson and Peterson AFB! This nice 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a nice country kitchen with center island and pantry for extra storage. The inviting living room features a gas log fireplace with TV niche.
8154 Cedar Chase Dr
8154 Cedar Chase Drive, Fountain, CO
Single family home - Property Id: 236741 two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry.
922 S Candlestar Loop
922 S Candlestar Loop, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.
7330 Grand Valley Dr
7330 Grand Valley Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Stunning home with plenty of yard space and storage shed, close to amenities and minutes for the Mountain Post. Tri-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a 1-car garage, and a yard with a deck to enjoy.
6820 Simcoe Dr
6820 Simcoe Dr, El Paso County, CO
6820 Simcoe Dr Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Rancher Close to Peterson and Fort Carson!!! - This beautiful rancher featuresGranite countertops and stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen.
